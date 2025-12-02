Cam Higby
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Murder - The Violence of Islam
If you’ve ever had a conversation with a Muslim, about why it seems that one of the most common through lines in their religious texts is that anyone…
Mar 18
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Cam Higby
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January 2026
The Case of Justification: Shooting in Minneapolis
Here’s my full take at this time: Officers are trained to squeeze twice and re-evaluate a threat.
Jan 8
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Cam Higby
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December 2025
No New Rules For Press Information Sharing At Pentagon.
The Pentagon Press Corps agreement is public, so it’s an enigma to me how anyone could have fallen for such blatant disinformation.
Dec 2, 2025
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Cam Higby
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© 2026 Cam Higby
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