If you’ve ever had a conversation with a Muslim, about why it seems that one of the most common through lines in their religious texts is that anyone who is not a Muslim should be slaughtered - it’s likely that you’ve been told such verses are taken out of context, or are directed at a specific people based on transgressions against Muslim people.

Qur’an 2:191, 8:12, 9:5, 9:29, 47:4 Sahih Al-Bukhari - Hadith 25, 1399, 6924 Sahih Muslim - Hadith 30, 22

Let’s take one of the most widely cited (and refuted) verses. Widely known as the “sword verse”, it comes from Surah At-Tawbah, Chapter 9. The verse is as follows:

“When the Sacred Months have passed, kill the polytheists wherever you find them. And capture them, and besiege them, and lie in wait for them at every ambush.” Qur’an 9:5

The refutation goes something like this: “Muslims had entered into a treaty with the pagans living in Arabia - those pagans broke the treaty. Thus the Qur’an orders battle against them, in retaliation for the broken treaty..”

But there comes several problems. The first of which, is that the rest of this verse says this:

“But if they repent, and perform the prayers, and pay the alms, then let them go their way. Allah is Most Forgiving, Most Merciful“ Qur’an 9:5

The deciding factor on whether an individual is killed, is not based on whether or not they have broken the treaty, but rather based on whether or not they decide to convert under threat of death. If they convert, and become a Muslim, they are to be let go.

Furthermore, the verse doesn’t say “kill polytheists in Arabia”, it says “kill polytheists wherever you find them.” These are allegedly the Divine word of a perfect god who does not make mistakes. It seems he wouldn’t leave a command broad if he did not intend it to be.

The chapter becomes even more alarming as you continue reading. In the same Surah, the Qur’an places Christians specifically in its crosshair. This is unsurprising, considering that Muslims consider Christians polytheists as a result of Trinity worship. Christians (or as the Qur’an calls them “people of the book/scripture”) specifically had not broken any treaty with Muhammad or his people.

Fight those who do not believe in Allah, nor in the Last Day, nor forbid what Allah and His Messenger have forbidden, nor abide by the religion of truth—from among those who received the Scripture—until they pay the due tax, willingly or unwillingly. Qur’an 9:29

So why, if the Qur’an was simply ordering a battle against a specific group of Arab pagans in Mecca who had broken a treaty, would that same chapter instruct Muslims to wage war against Christians?

We don’t need to guess. “Fight those who do not believe in Allah” is the reason. “Kill the polytheists wherever you find them” includes the treaty breaking Arab pagans of Mecca, but is not limited to them. It includes any unbeliever. This can be ascertained again, by the fact that Muslims are instructed to attempt to convert their foe, and if successful, not kill or capture them.

Chapter 9 makes use of a story to provide instructions for how to deal with non-Muslims. By slaughtering them wherever they are found; Genocide.

But genocide should be of no surprise in Islamic scripture. The Prophet Muhammad himself says that the day of judgement cannot come about until there is a genocide of Jewish people:

The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him” Sahih Muslim 2922, Sahih Al-Bukhari 2926

This is of course justified by the Islamic view of Jews and Christians, that if a Muslim takes a Jew or a Christian as a friend - this person can no longer be a Muslim.

O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you - then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allāh guides not the wrongdoing people. Qur’an 5:51

Muslims believe (per the Qur’an) that anyone who does not believe in THIER religion, are the “worst of created beings,” simply because they do not believe. This is the root, which justifies their disgust and obsession with slaughter.

Indeed, those who disbelieve from the People of the Book and the polytheists will be in the Fire of Hell, to stay there forever. They are the worst of ˹all˺ beings. Qur’an 98:6

To tie this entire thought together is a Hadith that is repeated constantly throughout the book of Sahih Muslim and Bukhari. This verse is copied exactly, or paraphrased at least 6 times just throughout those two collections. It’s an account of the Prophet Muhammad’s own words:

Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) said: "I have been ordered (by Allah) to fight against the people until they testify that none has the right to be worshipped but Allah and that Muhammad is Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) (...) then they save their lives and property from me. Sahih Al-Bukhari 25, 1399, 6924. Sahih Muslim 22 and 30.

Muhammad (who’s orders Muslims are ordered to follow in Qur’an 59:7, 4:80, and 33:36 says that he has been ordered by Allah to fight against mankind until they accept Allah as their god. Not transgressors, not persecutors, not treaty breakers. Disbelievers.

It doesn’t say to convince those people, it doesn’t say to evangelize. It says to fight them, in a sea of verses about “killing… wherever ye find them.”